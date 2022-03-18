DOJ’s Immigration Review Office Selects Sanjay Gupta as CIO

Sanjay Gupta has been appointed as Chief Information Officer (CIO), Office of Information Technology (OIT), at the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

From January 2017 to March 2022, Gupta served as Chief Technology Officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration. From September to November 2015, he served as Technology and Chief Technology Officer for World Book Inc. From December 2009 to August 2015, Gupta served as Senior Vice President and CIO at the International Code Council. From April 2007 to January 2009, he served as the Senior Vice President and CIO of Heidrick & Struggles Inc. From January 1999 to 2007, Gupta held several senior positions at Gartner Inc., and prior to that, he served in various capacities in the private sector.

Gupta earned a Bachelor of Science from Punjab Engineering College, a Master of Science from Wayne State University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.