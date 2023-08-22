GAO Calls for Reliable NBIS Program Schedule and Cost Estimate

Agencies rely on IT systems to screen job applicants and manage employee data from background checks and other vetting activities. This helps to minimize the risks of having untrustworthy people in sensitive federal positions.

In 2016, the Department of Defense (DOD) assumed responsibility for developing new systems following a 2015 cybersecurity incident that compromised data from Office of Personnel Management systems.

DOD, through its Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), conducts personnel vetting for the majority of the federal workforce. Since 2016, DOD has delivered some capabilities through a new information technology system—the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) system—intended to support all phases of personnel vetting. NBIS system capabilities, once fully deployed, should enable users to complete electronic forms, manage investigations, record decisions, and more. However, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) says DOD lacks a reliable schedule and cost estimate for NBIS.

GAO found that DCSA has deployed some NBIS system capabilities, such as an eApplication, to collect the necessary data to begin a background investigation. However, NBIS was originally slated to be fully operational in 2019. In 2020, DCSA revised NBIS program milestones, but it continues to face delays. DCSA now projects that legacy systems will be decommissioned by the end of 2024. In 2021, GAO recommended that DCSA develop a reliable schedule, which DCSA has not done. The lack of progress in addressing schedule weaknesses could further delay NBIS implementation and the planned replacement of legacy systems. Moreover, GAO found the NBIS program’s cost estimate from 2022 is not reliable, meaning that DCSA may be unable to accurately project NBIS costs. Given that DOD has spent over a half a billion dollars on NBIS since 2016, a reliable cost estimate would help ensure that it is collecting the data necessary to match NBIS requirements to its budget and reduce risks of cost overruns that may hinder the program’s progress.

DCSA has identified stakeholders for the NBIS program—including 115 federal agencies and around 13,000 industry organizations—and has worked with them while developing NBIS. Federal and industry stakeholders that responded to GAO’s survey were generally satisfied with DCSA’s engagement, initial training, and opportunities to provide feedback. For example, around 92 percent of respondents said they had engaged with the NBIS team. However, some stakeholders noted concerns with transitioning their respective organizations to use NBIS and the status of the NBIS system itself.

GAO says Congress should consider requiring DOD to develop a reliable NBIS program schedule and cost estimate based on GAO best practices. The government watchdog also recommends that DOD assess and use the GAO survey results to improve engagement with stakeholders. DOD concurred with this recommendation and stated that DCSA will incorporate GAO survey feedback as a key data point in improving engagement with the customer base and that it will develop a comprehensive NBIS communications plan incorporating GAO survey results by January 15, 2024.

