OIG: DHS Did Not Adequately Oversee Component Testing and Reporting of Improper Payment Rates

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) complied with the Improper Payments Elimination and Recovery Act of 2010 (IPERA) and Executive Order 13520, an Office of Inspector General (OIG) report has found, but did not adequately oversee component testing and reporting of improper payment rates.

OIG found that DHS complied with IPERA in fiscal year 2019 by meeting all six of the IPERA requirements. DHS also complied with Executive Order 13520, Reducing Improper Payments, by properly compiling and making available to the public the Department’s FY 2019 Quarterly High-Dollar Overpayment reports.

OIG also reviewed DHS’ processes and procedures for estimating its annual improper payment rates. Based on this review, OIg found DHS did not adequately oversee the components’ testing and reporting supporting their improper payment rates. OIG said this occurred because DHS’ Risk Management and Assurance Division did not consistently review and reconcile the components’ risk assessments in accordance with the requirements of DHS’ FY 2019 Improper Payments Reduction Guidebook.

DHS has concurred with OIG’s recommendation that it properly follow the DHS Improper Payment Reduction Guidebook and has already begun implementing corrective actions.

Read the full report at OIG

