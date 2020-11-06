OIG: Federal Agents Sent to Portland to Defend Courthouse Weren’t Properly Designated for Role

Federal agents sent to help protect the downtown courthouse this summer in Portland were not properly designated for the law enforcement role and may not have received proper training to act in that capacity, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General.

The office, in a report released Monday night on the eve of Election Day, identified several people who deployed to Portland but may not have received training on the federal code that gives power to the Homeland Security secretary to grant law enforcement authority to officers to protect federal property.

Several federal agents also were sent to Portland before they received the training, the inspector general’s office found.

Read more at Oregon Live

