Watchdog Accuses Commerce of Holding Up ‘Sharpiegate’ Probe Report

The Commerce Department’s internal watchdog is accusing the department of “actively preventing” it from releasing a full report expected to detail a “flawed process” during what is now known as the Sharpiegate controversy.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) on Wednesday released a memo stating that department actions “effectively prevent us from publicly releasing the evaluation that is otherwise ready for release.”

A summary of the OIG report released earlier this week said that it found that the department led a “flawed process that discounted” National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) participation and also “required NOAA to issue a Statement that did not further NOAA’s or [National Weather Service’s] interests.”

