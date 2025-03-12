George Wesley Street Nominated as Director of National Counterintelligence and Security Center

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate George Wesley Street of Virginia as the next Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), replacing Michael Colin Casey, who resigned.

While little public information is available about Street, his nomination comes as the NCSC plays a critical role in safeguarding national security. As part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the NCSC is responsible for leading counterintelligence efforts to detect and mitigate threats from foreign intelligence services, insider threats, and cyber intrusions targeting the United States.

Street’s appointment awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate.