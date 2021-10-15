Intelligence Community’s No. 2 Visits St. Louis, Focuses on Partnerships and Opportunities

Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Dr. Stacey Dixon visited St. Louis last week and spoke with students and industry partners about opportunities within the Intelligence Community.

During her visit, Dixon toured the site of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency’s new headquarters, spoke to students from the Gateway Global American Youth Business Alliance at NGA’s Moonshot Labs, delivered the keynote remarks at the 2021 Geospatial Intelligence Symposium, and fielded questions from students at Harris-Stowe State University after serving as the inaugural speaker for its “Women in STEM” series.

During her keynote remarks at the GEOINT Symposium on Oct. 6, Dixon emphasized the importance of embracing change and advancing partnerships between government and industry.

“We want to be a better customer,” said Dixon. “We want — and we need — the American GEOINT industry to be the strongest and most capable on Earth.”

