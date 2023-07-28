National Security Agency Director Appoints Nisha Morris as Chief of Strategic Communications

General Paul M. Nakasone, Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), announced today that Nisha Morris has been appointed as the NSA’s Chief, Strategic Communications and Senior Executive Advisor to the Board of Directors. Morris will establish the overall communication vision and strategy for the Agency, and will be responsible for leading a global workforce of communications professionals focused on building public trust and confidence in NSA.

“NSA’s people have been a competitive advantage for the Agency and the Nation for over 65 years,” said Nakasone, “Nisha’s background, breadth of experience and leadership will be integral as we highlight our mission, vision and values across interagency, industry, government, defense, academia and the American public. I have great confidence in her ability to lead our future communication efforts toward achieving our goals.”

A nationally recognized marketing and communications executive, Morris is well known in her field. She has three times been named one of America’s Top Women in Public Relations and is the recipient of many honors from leading institutions, organizations, and publications. Morris brings a proven expertise in promoting brands, issues and crisis management, developing strong narratives, and integrated communications. Before assuming leadership at NSA, Morris led branding and communications for City of Hope, one of the country’s largest cancer research and treatment organizations.

“It is an honor to join an organization that cares deeply about its employees and is committed to communicating honestly and directly, acting ethically and fairly,” said Morris. “I’m looking forward to joining a team of brilliant professionals – dedicated to the mission of defending our nation and securing our future.”

Morris is a sought-after speaker for national audiences and is the author of numerous articles on strategy, media relations, organizational transformation, digital marketing, and leadership. She is particularly passionate about developing the next generation of marketing and communications leaders. Morris earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of La Verne and a master’s degree in business administration from Keller Graduate University.

