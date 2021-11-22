U.S., UK Conduct Cyber Management Review at Fort Meade

For the first time in two years, the United Kingdom and United States militaries conducted an in-person headquarters-level forum to discuss combined cyberspace campaigns and capabilities, called the Cyber Management Review, Nov. 9, 2021.

The Cyber Management Review is a collaborative forum between the leadership of the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, U.K. Strategic Command, and the U.K. Government Communications Headquarters. It is supported by ongoing interactions across multiple levels of the organizations, and provides guidance for future military and intelligence efforts in the cyber domain.

Such consistent touch-points enable both Nations to develop world-class cyber capabilities while ensuring the different organizations can work seamlessly together by using technology, insights, and activities to support shared objectives in cyberspace. The Cyber Management Review is one aspect between our Nations that will leverage and enable partnerships to generate shared insights, improve collective defenses, and impose common costs for malicious cyber activity undermining the international rules-based order.

The 2021 Cyber Management Review provides the following statement, reaffirming the joint commitment to a bi-lateral relationship in cyberspace, and a shared focus to address new and emerging threats in an era of strategic competition:

“As like-minded allies for two centuries, the United Kingdom and the United States share a close and enduring relationship. Our two nations today face strategic threats in an interconnected, digital world that seek to undermine our shared principles, norms, and values. We agree that strategic engagement in cyberspace is crucial to defending our way of life, by addressing these evolving threats with a full range of capabilities. To carry this out, we will continue to adapt, innovate, partner and succeed against evolving threats in cyberspace. We will achieve this by planning enduring combined cyberspace operations that enable a collective defence and deterrence, and impose consequences on our common adversaries who conduct malicious cyber activity. As democratic cyber nations, the UK and US are committed to doing so in a responsible way in line with international law and norms, setting the example for responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.”

