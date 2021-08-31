73 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasIntelligence
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityEmergency Preparedness

Stratcom Commander Warns of Twin Threat From China and Russia

By Homeland Security Today
0
0
The guided missile destroyers USS Mustin and USS Barry, along with the guided missile cruiser USS Antietam, sail in formation with two Japanese warships during a bilateral training exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 1, 2020. The exercise focuses on improving interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam)

During the Cold War, the U.S. faced one peer competitor, the Soviet Union. Today, Russia and China, both peer competitors, are seen as sometimes collaborating in opportunistic ways, the commander of U.S. Strategic Command said on August 27.

Navy Adm. Charles “Chas” A. Richard, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, was speaking at the Hudson Institute.

“China’s strategic breakout means that they are now additive to what it takes to deter Russia,” he said. “We’re in uncharted waters,” he said, referring to the twin threat, “and that threat is growing rapidly. Both Russia and China have the ability to unilaterally at their own choosing, go to any level of violence, to go to any domain to go worldwide, with all instruments of national power,” Richard said, noting that if they work in tandem, it is even worse. 

Richard referred to threats in the space, cyber, air, ground and sea domains and pointed to the path forward for the U.S.

“We need to reexamine any number of our basic operating concepts starting with our escalation control. I think we need to be far more humble about our ability to control escalation in a crisis than we currently do,” he said.

“Every operational plan in the Department of Defense and every other capability that we have rests on [the] assumption that strategic deterrence is holding. If I can’t get strategic deterrence, and in particular nuclear deterrence to hold, no other plan and no other capability in the department is going to work as designed,” he said.

Stratcom is currently rewriting deterrence theory operationally, but this effort requires all of the combatant commands’ broader focus efforts as well, he said.

“This is a good time to be doing a National Defense Strategy Review, to be doing a Nuclear Posture Review and Missile Defense Review,” Richard said, applauding the timing of the revisions to those reviews.

Read more at the Department of Defense

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)
Previous articleNIST Establishes Expert Team to Investigate the Champlain Towers South Collapse
Next articleDelta Air Lines to Impose Monthly Surcharge on Unvaccinated Workers
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.