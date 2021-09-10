USDOT Anounces Federal Appointees to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced three new federal appointees to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board. The Board of Directors, which includes members from Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, and the federal government, helps determine WMATA’s policies and oversees issues such as funding, operations, and expansion. Federal appointees serve a four-year term.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s appointees include:

Kamilah Martin-Proctor – Principal (voting) Director

Sarah Kline – Principal (voting) Director

Bryna Helfer – Alternate (non-voting) Director

“The U.S. Department of Transportation is thrilled to put forth this talented, experienced, diverse group to help guide one of the nation’s most important public transit systems as it navigates the COVID pandemic and plans for long-term recovery and growth,” Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg said. “In addition to welcoming our new appointees, I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the departing federal appointees who have dedicated their time and expertise to ensuring WMATA’s success.”

Departing appointees include:

Steve McMillin – Principal (voting) Director

Devin Rouse – Alternate (non-voting) Director

Anthony E. Costa – Alternate (non-voting) Director

About the incoming appointees:

Kamilah Martin-Proctor, Chair, Washington D.C. Commission on Persons with Disabilities

Kamilah Martin-Proctor currently serves as 2021 Chair, Washington D.C. Commission on Persons with Disabilities (DCCPD). She is a National Disability Institute board member and has worked and consulted in the disability/diversity/inclusion world for more than 20 years. In addition, she also serves on the Board of the World Institute on Disability (WID), is a British-American Project Fellow and was the WDC 2020 United State of Women Ambassador. Martin Proctor received a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in Organizational and Cultural Communication from Howard University. She is a lifelong resident and fourth generation Washingtonian.

Sarah Kline, SK Solutions, LLC

Sarah Kline is a consultant who formerly led policy development for two national nonprofit organizations, Transportation for America, and Reconnecting America. She served as Director of Policy and Government Relations at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in the National Capital Region. She also spent eight years working at the U. S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as counsel for transit policy, during which time she negotiated the transit provisions of the Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act: A Legacy for Users (SAFETEA-LU). Sarah graduated magna cum laude with a degree in history from Harvard University and received her law degree from Stanford Law School.

Bryna Helfer, Asst. County Manager and Director of Communications and Public Engagement, Arlington County

Bryna Helfer is Assistant County Manager and Director of Communications and Public Engagement for Arlington County, Virginia. Prior to joining Arlington County, she was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Engagement for the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). She also served as the Senior Advisor to the USDOT Secretary on Accessibility and Workforce Development. Bryna holds a B.S. in Therapeutic Recreation from Ohio University, Athens, OH, an M.A. in Rehabilitation Services from George Mason University, Fairfax, VA, and a Doctorate in Education from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

