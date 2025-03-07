Fairfax County Announces Federal Workforce Resource Hub

The Fairfax County Government announced its new Federal Workforce Resource Hub in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

Fairfax County, Virginia is home to around 80,000 federal employees and over 3,800 federal contractors. This hub is designed to help those affected by the changes to federal services and employment, including residents, government employees, active military/veterans, contractors, nonprofits, and businesses.

The Resource Hub includes information on unemployment, employment opportunities, healthcare coverage options, financial and basic needs help, mental health support, military/veteran resources, starting a business, and community involvement.

Visit Fairfax’s Federal Government Resource Hub here.