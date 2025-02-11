FEMA Fires Four Employees, Including Chief Financial Officer, for Unauthorized Luxury Hotel Payments for Migrants

Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants. Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist according to a release from the DHS Office of Public Affairs.

It goes on to say “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people.”