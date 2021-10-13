FEMA Veteran Pamela Williams Joins IEM as Director of Resilience and Mitigation

IEM, a nationally recognized emergency management and disaster recovery firm, announces the addition of Pamela Williams as the new Director of Resilience and Mitigation. Ms. Williams’ experience in mitigation, legislation, and emergency management will be pivotal in managing and expanding IEM’s contributions to resilience.

“Pam not only has the expertise; she also has the passion to elevate IEM’s mission to build a safe and resilient world,” said Bryan Koon, Vice President of International Homeland Security and Emergency Management at IEM. “I am confident that the knowledge and experience she brings will open the doors for new opportunities for IEM and the clients we serve.”

As Director of Resilience and Mitigation, Ms. Williams will oversee IEM’s resilience and mitigation efforts to help cultivate a culture of readiness through risk reduction, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities. She will also help better position IEM for increasing our portfolio of mitigation work in the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial space, and will work with our team of mitigation experts to support grant project management of key mitigation grants.

“I am delighted to be joining IEM as the new Director of Resilience and Mitigation,” said Williams. “IEM has shown time and time again its commitment to resiliency. I am looking forward to growing IEM’s work in this field and using my expertise to spearhead future resilience and mitigation initiatives. “

Ms. Williams brings over 20 years of federal agency and congressional experience gained throughout her prolific career. She most recently served as the Executive Director of the BuildStrong Coalition, a group of firefighters, emergency responders, insurers, engineers, architects, contractors and manufacturers, as well as consumer organizations, code specialists, and many others committed to building a more resilient America. Prior to joining BuildStrong, she served as Counsel for the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management. Additionally, Ms. Williams was key in the enactment of the most transformational piece of legislation since Hurricane Katrina, the Disaster Recovery Reform Act, P.L. 115-254, for which she was the principal drafter and also successfully led negotiations with multiple committees, House leadership, the Senate, and the Administration. Ms. Williams served on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Advisory Council in the Standards Setting & Accrediting position.

Additionally, as FEMA Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs, Ms. Williams was responsible for directing and executing the Agency’s legislative program. Prior to this role, Ms. Williams served as FEMA Associate Chief Counsel for Legislation and Policy where she managed the Agency’s response to congressional, White House and departmental investigations. During this time, Ms. Williams served as an Advisor to FEMA, Department of Homeland Security leadership, and the Administration on congressional actions, dispositions, and recommended legislative activities.

Ms. Williams previously served in various roles on the House Appropriations Committee, Homeland Security Subcommittee to work on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) portfolios.