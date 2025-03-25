FEMA’s Top Political Official Indicates Staff Cuts and Changing Roles

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is preparing for a major overhaul that could lead to office closures, workforce reductions, and a shift in focus toward state and local disaster management. The changes reflect former President Donald Trump’s broader initiative to shrink the federal government and the recent executive order that gives more responsibility to state and local authorities in emergency preparedness and response.

In an internal email obtained by Bloomberg Law, Cameron Hamilton, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of FEMA Administrator, outlined a “Phase 1” transformation plan submitted to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The plan proposes unifying similar functions within the agency, reducing FEMA’s staffing footprint, reevaluating its 10 regional offices, and “rebalancing federal and state roles” in disaster response and recovery.

Hamilton described the agency’s revised mission as one focused on “building capacity among state, local, tribal, and territorial governments” and providing critical support during disasters and early recovery phases. This approach mirrors recent actions by Trump, including the creation of a council to explore FEMA reforms and the order expanding the role of state and local governments.

The restructuring comes at a pivotal moment, as the U.S. faces increasingly severe weather events heading into hurricane and heatwave seasons. In addition to halting FEMA’s climate-related initiatives last month, the agency has already begun implementing workforce changes. More than 200 employees were terminated in February under Trump’s federal workforce reduction directive, though ongoing litigation has resulted in the reinstatement of many.

The Trump administration’s changes follow previous controversies, including criticism of FEMA’s responses to disasters in North Carolina and California, and the firing of officials involved in distributing federally approved migrant housing grants to New York City. Further changes to FEMA’s structure would require congressional action, but the current transformation signals a significant shift in how the federal government approaches disaster response.

Response

Former FEMA Chief of Staff Michael A. Coen, Jr. voiced concerns about Hamilton’s email in a LinkedIn post, questioning the lack of transparency to the public. Addressing Hamilton directly, Coen wrote, “Why no transparency? Why does the EM community have to learn of your plans from a media article? Will you outline your priorities and goals to the nation’s emergency managers at the NEMA midyear forum?”

Coen emphasized the importance of engaging with emergency management professionals who are already leading efforts across the country.