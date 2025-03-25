New Executive Order Signals Shift in FEMA Strategy, Not Elimination

The Trump administration seems to have taken a turn in its approach to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), backing off earlier rhetoric about abolishing the agency in favor of a broader reform strategy aimed at enhancing national disaster resilience.

Executive Order Emphasizes Reform Over Elimination

A new executive order issued by the White House directs a 240-day review of the nation’s resilience strategy, signaling a more measured approach to FEMA’s future. The order, titled “Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness,” instructs senior officials, including National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, to develop policies that strengthen the country’s ability to respond to a wide range of threats — from natural disasters to cyberattacks.

This marks a shift from President Trump’s previous remarks made just four days into his term, when he said the administration would “begin the process of reforming FEMA or getting rid of FEMA.”

Focus on State and Local Leadership

The new directive promotes a decentralized disaster response model that reduces the federal government’s role and increases responsibilities for state and local governments. According to a White House spokesperson, the order aims to end reliance on “an unlimited backstop from the federal government,” which they described as “unsustainable and irresponsible.”

The Trump administration has framed the strategy as one that will prioritize resilience and preparedness by “streamlining” FEMA operations and requiring greater participation from states, localities, and individuals.

Reactions from Experts and Lawmakers

The order has sparked varied reactions among disaster experts and lawmakers. Some, like Sarah Labowitz of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, viewed the move as a surprising and thoughtful departure from other recent federal agency overhauls.

Michael Coen, former Chief of Staff at FEMA under the Biden administration, also saw the order as a positive development. “When I read it, I was more hopeful that they’re now coming to the realization that the role of the federal government is critical,” Coen said. He referred to this executive order as more “thoughtful” than the executive order from January that established the FEMA Review Council, saying that it reminded him of Trump’s first administration.

Others expressed concern about the potential consequences. The Union of Concerned Scientists warned that the changes could mean “less support for communities,” while urging the administration to reaffirm FEMA’s essential federal role.

In Congress, House Republicans have echoed the need for FEMA reform and expressed interest in reviewing the recommendations of a FEMA advisory council formed by Trump in January. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), whose district has faced repeated natural disasters, voiced interest in collaborating with the administration to strengthen federal disaster response.

FEMA’s Changing Role

Despite early threats to dismantle the agency, the executive order and ongoing congressional attention suggest FEMA will continue to play a critical role in national disaster response, though possibly with revised responsibilities. FEMA currently delivers approximately $45 billion annually in aid and has the authority to coordinate efforts across federal agencies.

An internal council led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to begin meeting in April, with a full report due by the end of July. The findings are expected to shape the future direction of FEMA and its place within the federal government’s disaster relief system.