New FEMA Tool Provides Access to Hazus-Related Products

FEMA has released an online searchable collection of risk assessment information for planners and emergency managers to improve mitigation strategies, strengthen planning exercises and expedite recovery.

The Hazus Loss Library provides Hazus studies and results to support all phases of emergency management at the local, state and federal levels. Hazus is a loss estimation software that identifies places prone to floods, hurricanes, earthquakes and tsunamis for every U.S. state and territory. Additionally, Hazus estimates the physical, economic and social impacts of disasters.

Visit FEMA.gov to view the library and find the risk information available for your community.

The release of the library provides the first open and authoritative collection of Hazus risk assessment studies to be shared publicly. As a public collection of risk assessment information, it will expand accessibility and use of Hazus-generated data, removing technical-, time- and cost-related barriers.

The application is free and easy to navigate for both technical and non-technical users. Economic losses, building damage and social impacts from both historic disasters and planning scenarios are available for download in spatial formats or as spreadsheets.

FEMA manages Hazus to provide nationally standardized risk modeling methodology for emergency managers to determine potential losses from disasters, identify effective mitigation actions and assist in response and recovery.

