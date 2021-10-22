Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) Informational Webinar Series

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD), in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), invites faith-based, community, and nonprofit organizations to participate in upcoming webinars regarding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The NSGP provides funding support through a competitive process for physical and other security enhancements to nonprofit organizations and promotes emergency preparedness coordination and collaboration between public and private community representatives, as well as state, local, tribal, and territorial governments.

FEMA is committed to providing ongoing engagement and expanding outreach through our federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to socially vulnerable, underserved, and/or underrepresented populations. As such, and building on last year’s efforts, which included 18 virtual events reaching over 5,000 participants from over 369 unique nonprofit organizations, GPD is offering the following informational NSGP webinars for all nonprofit organizations interested in learning more about the program, priorities, eligibility, and application process.

Each webinar will present the same content, including:

Lessons Learned: A Summary of the fiscal year (FY) 2021 NSGP

What to Do Now: Preparation for the FY 2022 NSGP

Physical Safety/Security: Vulnerability Self-Assessment Information and Tools

Open Forum: Moderated Questions and Answers session

Date Time (ET) Zoom Webinar Link Audio/Video Meeting ID Audio Only Meeting ID Friday 10/22/21 3 PM https://fema.zoomgov.com/s/1611127317 161 112 7317 682616 Thursday 11/04/21 3 PM https://fema.zoomgov.com/s/1611127317 161 112 7317 682616 Monday 11/08/21 3 PM https://fema.zoomgov.com/s/1611127317 161 112 7317 682616 Friday 11/19/21 3 PM https://fema.zoomgov.com/j/1618883651 161 888 3651 964693

Additional information related to the NSGP can be found at www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/nonprofit-security.

The vulnerability self-assessment tool, plus other helpful safety and security information for nonprofit organizations, can be found at the Hometown Security website at www.cisa.gov/hometown-security.

Please make sure you register early for the event of your choice. If you are unable to join or the event is at capacity, please join the next available offering.