Using Multimedia to Inform and Inspire People to Embrace Fire Safety

Help your constituents better visualize risks and actions to prioritize and implement successful projects and build more resilient communities.

By Homeland Security Today
The Ponderosa Fire in 2012. (CalFire photo)

To help your community better understand the risk factors that contribute to fires in your area, consider using multimedia in your online presentations to engage residents and encourage their participation.

Tell a fire safety story that encourages participation

Multimedia tools can bring to life stories about fire safety improvements and your organization’s successes in responding to fires and supporting fire safety initiatives, such as using adopted codes to require residential fire sprinklers, sponsoring a wildfire safety project to remove debris around homes, or offering to install home smoke alarms for residents in need. Use these stories to emphasize the importance of everyone’s role — individually or as a group — to help your community become more fire adapted and to improve responder safety.

As you read this article, you’ll find information on multimedia presentations and how you can create them for your organization.

Multimedia stories can help improve communication, partnerships and overall community fire safety

Learning new ways to tell your stories about past, present and future fire prevention and response via multimedia presentations can inspire others to support your efforts. With engaging presentations, you can help your constituents better visualize risks and actions to prioritize and implement successful projects and build more resilient communities.

These presentations can also help partners understand how the work they are doing can complement or better integrate into the work completed by other residents, non-profits and agency partners.

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

