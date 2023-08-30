ATF Investigation Report on Lessons Learned from Two Line-of-Duty Firefighter Deaths

A report and companion video have been released following the investigation into the line-of-duty deaths (LODDs) of 2 firefighters with the Howard County, Maryland, Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS).

The report and video include the results of an investigation conducted by the Baltimore Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and ATF’s Fire Research Laboratory showing a similar sequence of events that resulted in the deaths of firefighter Nathan Flynn in 2018 and Captain Joshua Laird in 2021.

The ATF’s investigation determined the origin and cause of both fires to be lightning-induced arc failure of corrugated stainless steel tubing (CSST), a common gas supply piping used in residential construction.

Both firefighter Flynn and Captain Laird were suppressing flames on the first level when the floor beneath them collapsed, causing them to fall into the burning basement and crawl space below. The floor collapse occurred above the location of the CSST gas line. Both firefighters immediately transmitted mayday calls for assistance, however they were unable to self-extricate. The timeframe and circumstances of both LODD incidents are similar and warrant review to prevent future similar incidents.

The results of the research, including a side-by-side comparison of the timelines for the 2018 and 2021 incidents, are shared in this report and video with the intent to educate and inform the fire investigation community and the fire service.

You can access the CDFRS report on Howard County’s website. The accompanying video is available on the HCDFRS YouTube channel.

Read more at USFA