Coast Guard Honor Rescue Swimmer for Actions During Tropical Storm Imelda in Houston

The Coast Guard held an award ceremony Wednesday to honor Petty Officer 3rd Class James Chandler, an aviation survival technician at Air Station Houston, for his actions during Tropical Storm Imelda at Air Station Houston in Houston.

During Tropical Storm Imelda, Chandler served as the aviation survival technician aboard an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for the medical evacuation of Mrs. Julia Weisinger who was unresponsive with diminishing vital signs. Chandler provided CPR for 30 minutes during the flight to meet awaiting emergency services personnel at Air Station Houston.

Due to the lack of available emergency services personnel, he continued to provide life saving care in the ambulance for 45 minutes en route to the hospital. Weisinger was stabilized and ultimately recovered thanks to his efforts.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)