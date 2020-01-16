Petty Officer 3rd Class James Chandler, Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Ramos and Lt. j.g. Sean Kshimetski pose for a photo with Mrs. Julia Weisinger and her family at Air Station Houston, Jan. 15, 2020. The air crew was awarded for their actions taken during Tropical Storm Imelda and for Chandler’s lifesaving actions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

Coast Guard Honor Rescue Swimmer for Actions During Tropical Storm Imelda in Houston

The Coast Guard held an award ceremony Wednesday to honor Petty Officer 3rd Class James Chandler, an aviation survival technician at Air Station Houston, for his actions during Tropical Storm Imelda at Air Station Houston in Houston.

During Tropical Storm Imelda, Chandler served as the aviation survival technician aboard an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for the medical evacuation of Mrs. Julia Weisinger who was unresponsive with diminishing vital signs. Chandler provided CPR for 30 minutes during the flight to meet awaiting emergency services personnel at Air Station Houston.

Due to the lack of available emergency services personnel, he continued to provide life saving care in the ambulance for 45 minutes en route to the hospital. Weisinger was stabilized and ultimately recovered thanks to his efforts.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top