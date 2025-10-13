Flight Nurse Suzie Smith Dies from Injuries After Northern California Medical Helicopter Crash

Flight Nurse Susan “Suzie” Smith, a beloved member of the REACH Air Medical Services team, has died from injuries sustained in last week’s medical helicopter crash along Highway 50 in Sacramento, California. She was one of three crew members aboard the aircraft when it went down.

REACH confirmed Smith’s passing in a statement, remembering her as “a pillar of the EMS and healthcare community who saved countless lives by delivering compassionate care in their darkest hours.” Smith served as a nurse for more than five decades, including nearly 21 years with REACH, where she was known for her steady hand, kindness, and leadership.

Smith’s colleagues described her as someone who always put others first, whether responding to a critical call in the air or mentoring new medical professionals on the ground.

Her son, Gabriel Smith, shared a heartfelt message on Facebook following her passing, writing, “I got to hold my mother while she passed last night but her legacy is far from over. In my mother’s line of work she was never far from death but she never let it harden her heart. She knew every second was precious and chose to spend that time helping others and building communities.”

He continued, “She is leaving impossibly large shoes to fill but thankfully it looks like she rallied an army. In her honor, please spread kindness, love your neighbors, volunteer, lift up those in need and make every second count.”

Smith is survived by her husband, son, two sisters, and a brother.

Her body was flown by a REACH helicopter from Sacramento to Red Bluff, where first responders lined the tarmac to honor her life and service. Her flag-draped casket was then transported by ground ambulance to a funeral home in Palo Cedro, a small community in Shasta County.

At the time of the crash, Pilot Chad Millward and Flight Paramedic Margaret “DeDe” Davis were also critically injured and remain hospitalized. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Jonathan Baxter, Public Information and Liaison Officer for the San Francisco Fire Department, shared a tribute following the announcement of Smith’s passing:

“We have lost a hero, and heaven has gained an angel. Susan ‘Suzie’ Smith, a nurse from Redding working for REACH Air Medical Services, died Friday evening surrounded by family and friends. It is now time for you to be greeted by the thousands of lives you touched. Rest easy, my friend.”

Smith’s passing marks a profound loss for California’s emergency medical community. For those who knew her, she will be remembered not only as a lifesaving professional but as a mentor, mother, and friend whose compassion defined a lifetime of service.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)