Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner to Retire After 30 Years of Service

Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner announced his retirement after more than three decades with the Minneapolis Fire Department, effective December 31, 2025.

Chief Tyner, who was appointed as the city’s second Black fire chief in December 2020, has led the department through some of its most challenging years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the 2020 civil unrest.

A Legacy of Innovation and Service

During his five years leading the Minneapolis Fire Department, Chief Tyner spearheaded several groundbreaking initiatives:

EMS Pathways : A paid internship program for underutilized populations designed to launch young people into first responder careers; 85 percent of graduates have been people of color and 45 percent are female.

: A paid internship program for underutilized populations designed to launch young people into first responder careers; 85 percent of graduates have been people of color and 45 percent are female. Safe Station : A judgment-free resource at Fire Station 14 where individuals can seek help for substance-use challenges

: A judgment-free resource at Fire Station 14 where individuals can seek help for substance-use challenges Modern alerting systems: Implementation of updated fire station technology to improve response times

Under his leadership, the department expanded its ranks, increased diversity to better reflect Minneapolis communities, and launched a nationally recognized commercial building inspection program. In 2020, he was selected as the Homeland Security Today Holiday Hero MVP: State or Local Award winner.

From North Minneapolis to Fire Chief

A North Minneapolis native, Tyner began his career with the department in 1995 and rose through the ranks, serving as Battalion Chief, Deputy Chief, and Assistant Chief before assuming the top position. In 2014, he earned Executive Fire Officer certification from the U.S. National Fire Academy.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the residents and community members of Minneapolis,” Tyner said.

Mayor Jacob Frey praised the retiring chief as “a kid from North Minneapolis who grew up to lead the Minneapolis Fire Department” and commended his “vision, compassion, and commitment to keeping people safe.”

Next Chapter

Following his retirement, Chief Tyner will become Executive Director of the Minneapolis Phyllis Wheatley Community Center, an institution he attended as a child and where his own children later participated in programs.

The city has launched a national search for Tyner’s successor, with an interim chief to be appointed to ensure continuity of leadership.

To view the full announcement by the City of Minneapolis, as well as a video of Chief Tyner reflecting on his distinguished career and the experiences that have shaped his journey, please click here.