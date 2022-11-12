63.4 F
GAO Named as One of the Best Employers for Veterans

By Homeland Security Today
(GAO)

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has been named one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Veterans in 2022. GAO prioritizes a workplace that values, respects, and treats all employees fairly with a strong commitment to collaboration, accountability, and a sense of community. Veterans are a great asset to GAO and provide important skills, experience and insight to help carry out the agency’s mission to serve Congress and the United States.

“GAO strives to be an employer of choice in the federal government and consistently aims for an inclusive and diverse workforce,” said Gene L. Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States and the head of the GAO. “It is a particular honor to be considered a great place to work by those who have nobly served our nation in our Armed Forces and continue to serve through their work at GAO.”

More than 6.5% of GAO employees are veterans, and an agency-wide Veterans of Armed Forces group meets regularly to promote workforce representation and professional development for GAO’s veteran employees. This group provides a forum to raise awareness and understanding of veteran issues and accomplishments throughout GAO, and to recognize the attributes veterans bring to GAO’s workplace.  

“As a Veteran and GAO employee for 18 years, I feel that GAO recognizes the ‘People Values’ in its employees,” said Paul D. Miller, Jr., retired TSgt, USAF, and chair of GAO’s Veterans group. “As a veteran, I feel heard, valued for what I bring to the table and appreciated. I believe it to be one of the top three places in federal government for Veterans to work.”  

