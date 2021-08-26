79.8 F
National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee to Meet in September 2021 Teleconference

Merchant mariners aboard the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) prepare for a replenishment-at-sea with the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) on Jan. 24, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

The National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee (Committee) will meet via teleconference to discuss matters relating to medical certification determinations for issuance of licenses, certificates of registry, and merchant mariners’ documents, medical standards and guidelines for the physical qualifications of operators of commercial vessels, medical examiner education, and medical research. The meeting will be open to the public.

Meeting: The Committee will meet by teleconference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. (EDT). The teleconference may adjourn early if the Committee has completed its business.

Comments and supporting documentation: To ensure your comments are received by Committee members before the teleconference, submit your written comments no later than September 1, 2021.

To join the teleconference or to request special accommodations, contact the individual listed below no later than 1 p.m. EDT on September 1, 2021, to obtain the needed information. The number of teleconference lines are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further information contact Mr. Michael Lalor, Alternate Designated Federal Officer of the National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee, telephone 202-372-1361 or email michael.w.lalor@uscg.mil.

Full meeting details may be viewed under docket number USCG-2021-0627 on http://www.regulations.gov

