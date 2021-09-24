Online Dialogue on Advancing Equity for Workers at the U.S. Department of Labor Now Open for Participation

Now through October 4, members of the public are invited to join a national online dialogue on “Advancing Worker Equity at the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).” Hosted by the ePolicyWorks initiative, this virtual town hall is gathering ideas on ways to promote equity across the U.S. workforce through DOL’s worker-focused policies, employment support programs and federal procurement activities.

Participants in the online dialogue can submit their own ideas or comment and vote on ideas submitted by others to help DOL and its initiatives foster greater employment and economic opportunities for people from historically underserved communities. These crowdsourced contributions will help ensure that:

Everyone has equal access to unemployment insurance (UI);

Federal contractors and subcontractors doing business with the Federal Government do not discriminate against protected workers;

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division enforcement sufficiently captures wage-related issues for underrepresented groups; and

DOL’s outreach is reaching workers from underrepresented groups.

The dialogue is hosted by DOL through ePolicyWorks, a web-based approach to policymaking that engages citizens and stakeholders in new and innovative ways. The event is reflective of White House Executive Order 13985, which directs federal agencies to examine and redress inequities in their policies and programs.

Join the dialogue at any time now through October 4 by visiting AdvancingEquity.IdeaScale.com.