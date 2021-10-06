ICE Adds Additional Languages to Online Appointment Scheduler

Noncitizens can now schedule their initial check-in with ICE in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and French, using the recently announced ICE Appointment Scheduler. The ICE Appointment Scheduler is a web-based, multilingual, and smartphone compatible appointment scheduler for noncitizens. The tool allows noncitizens to schedule their required check-in appointments at ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) offices as they await immigration proceedings. Previously, appointments were made via phone or in person.

“The addition of more languages highlights ICE’s commitment to increasing our effectiveness in enforcing our nation’s immigration laws,” said ICE Executive Associate Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, Corey Price. “This will also simplify the process for a wider array of noncitizens.”

Noncitizens can create an appointment online using information found on their I-385 form, thus eliminating the need to wait on the phone or travel to an ICE office to make an appointment on a walk-in basis. The ICE Appointment Scheduler was originally available in two languages — English and Spanish.

DHS continues to expel migrants under CDC’s Title 42 authority. Those who cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain are placed in expedited or full removal proceedings. Individuals who are not immediately repatriated are either transported to an ICE facility or released with a legal document, either a Notice to Appear in immigration court or a notice to report to an ICE office for further immigration processing. Individuals have 60 days to check in with ICE. Those who do not report to ICE are subject to removal, like other individuals in the United States without legal status.

Technical support is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT by calling the ICE’s Victims Engagement and Services Line (VESL) at (833) 383–1465.

