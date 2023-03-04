48.5 F
OIG Finds Violations of ICE Detention Standards at Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana

OIG found that ICE paid for unused bedspace because its population did not meet the guaranteed minimum outlined in the contract with Richwood.

By Homeland Security Today
OIG photo of detainee area with stains, observed on June 28, 2022.

During an unannounced inspection of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Richwood Correctional Center (Richwood) in Monroe, Louisiana, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that Richwood complied with standards for detainee classification and segregation, the voluntary work program, and medical care. Inspectors also noted that Richwood took measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

However, OIG said Richwood did not meet all standards for facility conditions, grievances, staff-detainee communications, and legal visitations and calls. OIG identified violations that compromised the health, safety, and rights of detainees, including facility areas that were not consistently clean or sanitary. Additionally, Richwood did not have a reliable system for detainees to file grievances and did not allow detainees to file medical grievances. Staff-detainee communications were also deficient. Further, Richwood did not track detainee requests or maintain records of requests in detainee files, and staff did not consistently provide timely responses to detainee communications or ensure communications were in a language detainees could understand. OIG also found that Richwood restricted detainees’ access to legal visitation and calls without providing justification. 

Finally, OIG found that ICE paid for unused bedspace because its population did not meet the guaranteed minimum outlined in the contract with Richwood. 

OIG made eight recommendations to improve ICE’s oversight of detention facility management and operations at Richwood. ICE concurred with all eight recommendations. 

Read the full report at OIG

