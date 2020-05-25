Veovo Launches Social Distancing Tool for Airports

Veovo has announced the introduction of its Virtual Queueing and Passenger Density Management solutions, designed to help support social distancing in airports.

With COVID-19 lockdowns beginning to ease, the pace at which flying restrictions will be lifted is likely to be heavily influenced by airports’ ability to implement physical distancing measures. In support of these new requirements, Veovo has released a new addition to their stable of solutions, designed to monitor crowd density and maintain safe distancing airport-wide.

The newly introduced solutions use movement monitoring and machine learning to offer real-time and predictive passenger density and movement insights, for better live situational awareness and future planning.

Veovo’s Virtual Queueing solution enables travellers to pre-book a time slot for processing at airport checkpoints, rather than having to wait in line.

It enables airports to control queue entry, preventing too many people from congregating in one area and evenly distributing passengers across the airport’s checkpoints. Available time slots are adjusted in real-time, based on queue wait times, changing arrival patterns and processing capacity so that passengers show up at the optimum time.

Veovo’s Passenger Density Management solution monitors crowd density in queues and spaces across the terminal, enabling airports to take action if social distancing limits are at risk of being breached.

The solution bundles location analysis from various IoT sensors, with machine learning and an alert framework, to give a detailed view of how people move and dwell. From typical crowding zones like check-in and security to areas like gates and concessions, it continuously monitors and analyzes movement to highlight the degree of risk in real-time.

Live heatmaps and dashboards show operators a breakdown of the current situation, triggering tailored alarms and automated actions if density thresholds, based on current guidelines (for instance 6 feet, 1 or 2 meters), are exceeded.

Recommendations to limit crowding can include capping entry to busy escalators or stairwells, adjusting security lane openings, changing call-to-gate times, updating digital signage, or distributing gate and baggage belt allocations.

With the insights provided, operators can also improve the responsiveness of sanitation services, directing teams to where cleaning is most needed.

Besides real-time insights, the Veovo platform also includes predictive capabilities that can help operators plan for days, weeks and months ahead. It offers detailed insights into people’s movement habits, and how factors like time of day or day of the week, or other events, affect passenger behavior.

