4D Tech Wins SBIR Contract with DHS S&T for Drone Detection Project

4D Tech Solutions, Inc. (4D) has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). This Phase I competitive award is part of $3.9 million dollars in funding awarded to small businesses to address the research and development needs of DHS’s operational components and the greater homeland security enterprise.

Responding to a solicitation released by the DHS S&T in December 2019, 4D is one of 23 companies chosen to receive up to $150,000 to conduct proof-of-concept research over a six-month period. 4D’s award will fund research for analyzing the use of a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor to create 3D scene representations that can be used to detect, track and identify small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in an urban environment.

Brad DeRoos, President and CEO of 4D said that with UAS being increasingly used for tasks such as making deliveries and taking aerial photos, the ability to detect and classify those that are engaged in work activities versus those deployed for a harmful purpose is critically important. “Our research will further the ability to keep communities safe where drones are being flown.”

At the completion of the Phase I award, 4D will be eligible to submit a proposal for consideration for a Phase II award to continue research and development efforts toward a demonstrable prototype.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)