A2Z Drone Delivery Launches Rapid Delivery System

A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC, a developer of a patented tethered freefall drone delivery mechanism, is launching the RDS1 (Rapid Delivery System) which is designed to maintain a safe hover of up to 150 feet (45.71 meters) while its delivery mechanism controls the payload’s freefall for touchdown.

Offered as a modular add-on system or as a ready-to-fly platform based on the DJI Matrice 600 Pro, the RDS1 is designed for payloads up to 2 kg (4.4 lbs.). With a range of up to 3.5 km (2.17 miles), the RDS1 is suitable for rapid deployment of time-sensitive first aid and life-saving medical supplies, or to deliver material to destinations where landing the drone is problematic such as a tossing ship or dense forest.

The RDS1 addresses some of the consumer-protection concerns with drone delivery. By delivering payloads from a safe hover altitude, the RDS1 protects recipients from spinning UAV propellers, while mitigating privacy concerns of low-flying drones and abating intrusive rotor noise. The RDS1’s patented freefall delivery mechanism reduces time-on-station enabling onboard power to be put to use in other ways. Built on the familiar DJI flight control interface, the A2Z Drone Delivery app combines manual control system operations with an onboard sensor array to manage the package’s freefall and gently stop its descent just above the ground. Rated at 100 lbs. tensile strength, the RDS1’s Kevlar tether and elastic fabric pouch can be reeled back up for reuse or to retrieve materials from personnel on the ground.

“Our rapid delivery system is ideal for situations where a drone cannot safely approach close proximity to its delivery location such as delivering radios or medical supplies to a search and rescue team in a forest or as a more efficient option to deliver and retrieve port documents from awaiting cargo ships,” said Aaron Zhang, founder of A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC.

The company’s proprietary delivery mechanism incorporates a LiDAR sensing system streaming continuous data to the onboard firmware which controls the payload’s rapid descent. Additional integrated features include payload status detection, pre-flight weight check, rapid descent calculation, manual delivery control, emergency payload abandonment, transverse tether winding, and a passive payload lock.

The A2Z Drone Delivery RDS1 is sold as a modular add-on that can be installed on the DJI Matrice 600 or DJI Matrice 600 Pro, or purchased as a ready-to-fly system mounted on the DJI Matrice 600 Pro. In either configuration, the RDS1 includes the A2Z Drone Delivery App, Kevlar tether, reusable fabric pouches, and installation guidance and support.

Read more at A2Z Drone Delivery

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)