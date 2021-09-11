56.1 F
Aaron Millstone Joins NTT DATA as Divisional President for Digital Transformation Services

Millstone has joined the company to transform and create a community of digital transformation practices focused on modern applications, data intelligence and automation, cloud transformation, customer experience, and enterprise application services. 

By Homeland Security Today

NTT DATA has appointed Aaron Millstone to Divisional President, Digital Transformation Services. Millstone has joined the company to transform and create a community of digital transformation practices focused on modern applications, data intelligence and automation, cloud transformation, customer experience, and enterprise application services. 

Previously, Millstone led Oracle’s North American cloud strategic services and partner organization. Prior to Oracle, he spent 23 years at Accenture, where his career ranged from architect to account lead to global offering lead for enterprise transformations and finally to leadership in the Health and Public Service business unit.

“I am delighted to be joining NTT DATA to drive the next phase of digital transformation growth into the market,” said Millstone. “With a clear digital strategy and acquisitions of great companies like Acorio, Nexient and Hashmap, we are poised to deliver significant new capabilities and outcomes for our clients.”

“Aaron joins our team at a pivotal time when we are significantly expanding our digital business in response to client demand. Aaron’s experience as a global executive who simplifies the complex and delivers transformational outcomes makes him a perfect match for our team. We are delighted to welcome Aaron to the NTT DATA family and for him to share his deep digital expertise with our global team and clients,” said Wayne Busch, Group President of NTT DATA Services’ Consulting and Digital Transformation Services.

Millstone brings expertise working with commercial, public sector, and non-profit clients on projects ranging from global strategy to enterprise architecture. He is a Certified Master Technical Architect and holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from The Johns Hopkins University.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

