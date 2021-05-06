ABS Consulting Launches a Cybersecurity Service for Operational Technology

ABS Group Consulting Inc. has launched an integrated new cybersecurity service designed to help organizations monitor, manage and reduce the growing threat of Operational Technology (OT) cyber attacks.

“The digital front line is expanding to the OT environment, impacting today’s industrial systems and equipment critical to high performing operations, business reputation and safety,” says Ian Bramson, Global Head of Cybersecurity from ABS Consulting. “This is a new area with low maturity and high risk. As digitalization expands so do the risks of a system breach or cyber attack.”

The solution is designed to deliver effective support to a wide range of industry sectors, including power plants, wind farms, oil rigs, platforms to ships, pipelines and industrial manufacturing. The new Cybersecurity Managed Services developed by ABS Consulting is intended to help companies reduce cybersecurity risks across multiple facilities and assets by 24/7 monitoring of critical infrastructure and OT networks for cyber threats.

The service offering improves awareness and supports decision making for industrial control systems and networks by delivering insights across a company’s digital ecosystem using OT domain expertise, and IT/OT integration included in a single user platform, which proactively monitors and manages a range of key issues including risk control, detection and restoration.

And on May 5, ABS Consulting announced a partnership with Obrela Security Industries, a security analytics and cyber risk management specialist, to deliver cybersecurity for industrial operations.

