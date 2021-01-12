Accenture Acquires Brazilian Cyber Defense Provider Real Protect

Accenture has acquired Real Protect, a privately held, Brazil-based provider of managed security and cyber defense services, extending its cybersecurity presence and capabilities in Latin America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Real Protect is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro and has an office in São Paulo. Powered by two security operation centers, its managed security services business provides custom and packaged solutions to clients across Brazil. ​The company’s portfolio also includes threat monitoring, detection and incident-response capabilities, which will complement Accenture’s managed detection and response offerings.

Real Protect’s approximately 90 cybersecurity professionals, who serve a variety of clients in the healthcare, energy, oil & gas, and financial services industries, will join Accenture Security’s global workforce of nearly 7,000 professionals. Real Protect CEO Daniel Lemos will lead Accenture’s Managed Security Services business in Latin America.

Accenture says Brazil continues to be a hotspot for cybercrime, which the firm estimates could cost companies more than US$100 billion in lost revenues by 2023.

