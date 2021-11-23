Accenture Completes BRIDGEi2i Acquisition, Announces Icertis Partnership

Accenture has completed its acquisition of BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition, announced last month, strengthens Accenture’s global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights, and adds more than 800 skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice.

Founded in 2011 and with a presence in India, the U.S. and Australia, BRIDGEi2i specializes in data-driven digital transformation for companies across industries and global markets by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and consulting services.

Accenture has also announced a strategic partnership with Icertis to help clients across industries get greater visibility into their contracts as well as manage risk and the contracting process more efficiently and effectively.

Together, Accenture and Icertis will work to help clients accelerate the migration of contracting to the cloud and use AI to speed up the process, track compliance, monitor enterprise-wide risks, reduce costs and improve business outcomes.