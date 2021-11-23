30.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

Accenture Completes BRIDGEi2i Acquisition, Announces Icertis Partnership

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Accenture has completed its acquisition of BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition, announced last month, strengthens Accenture’s global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights, and adds more than 800 skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice.

Founded in 2011 and with a presence in India, the U.S. and Australia, BRIDGEi2i specializes in data-driven digital transformation for companies across industries and global markets by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and consulting services.

Accenture has also announced a strategic partnership with Icertis to help clients across industries get greater visibility into their contracts as well as manage risk and the contracting process more efficiently and effectively. 

Together, Accenture and Icertis will work to help clients accelerate the migration of contracting to the cloud and use AI to speed up the process, track compliance, monitor enterprise-wide risks, reduce costs and improve business outcomes.

Previous articleNew LAX Port Director Cheryl Davies Sworn in During Change of Command Ceremony
Next articleABS Consulting and NAES Partner to Provide Industrial Cybersecurity Services for the Energy Sector
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.