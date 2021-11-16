50.8 F
Accenture Federal Services Awarded Task Order to Modernize U.S. Marshals Service’s IT Systems

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Marshals Service)

Government Technology and Services Coalition member Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has been awarded a $618 million cost plus award fee task order to enhance and modernize the United States Marshals Service’s (USMS) mission-critical IT systems. The USMS supports the federal justice system with protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, transporting federal prisoners, and other law enforcement duties.

Under the seven-year task order, awarded through the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), AFS builds upon a previous five-year USMS task order for program management and IT application development services. This scope of work includes a continuation of case management modernization along with expanded advanced analytics, mobile application development, cloud, biometrics, and geospatial capabilities. The comprehensive, integrated technology effort supports the agency in continuing to roll out emerging technologies, such as automation, with the goal of retiring outdated legacy systems, enhancing security, and reducing costs.

“Accenture Federal Services understands the critical role the United States Marshals Service plays within the U.S. federal justice system and is thrilled to continue our support for the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency,” said Jenna O’Steen, AFS managing director and Justice & Judiciary sector lead. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to unlock new insights through the integration of operational data that will increase officer safety and improve overall workforce productivity.”

USMS provides support to 94 district offices and several sub-offices across the United States, including four foreign field offices.

Read the announcement at Accenture

