Accenture Federal Services Named 2021 GovCon of the Year in Over $300 Million Category

Government Technology & Services member Accenture Federal Services has been named the 2021 Greater Washington Government Contractor of the Year in the over $300 million category.

The Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards are presented annually by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council (PSC).

The Contractor of the Year Award is presented to a Washington D.C.-area government contractor for distinguished financial and operational accomplishments, as well as outstanding contributions to employees, the industry, and the U.S. Government over the past year.

Awards are presented in four revenue categories: Up to $25 million, $25-75 million, $75-300 million, and over $300 million.

“I accept this honor on behalf of the 12,500 people who every day do extraordinary work to serve our clients and our community,” said Accenture Federal Services CEO, John Goodman. “I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished together over this past year to help our federal government clients solve their most complex challenges and meet their missions. Thank you for making this a truly remarkable year for Accenture Federal Services.”

