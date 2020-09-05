Acclaim Technical Services Acquires Global Consulting Services

Acclaim Technical Services, LLC (ATS) has acquired Global Consulting Services, Inc. (GCS), a Rockville, MD-based company with approximately 30 employees.

Founded in 2015, GCS supports multiple contracts executing the development, engineering, and testing of mission critical systems for their Intelligence Community customers. In addition, GCS capabilities include supporting rapid cloud innovation, requirements management, configuration management, and cybersecurity.

ATS was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, VA. The company’s portfolio includes more than 30 contracts supporting the Intelligence, Defense, and Law Enforcement Communities. ATS was advised by Holland & Knight LLP and GCS was advised by General Counsel, P.C. and Peloton Strategies Group.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)