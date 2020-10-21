AceInfo Receives FEMA Task Order for National Flood Insurance Program

Dovel Technologies announced on October 20 that its subsidiary Ace Info Solutions, LLC (AceInfo) has been awarded an Alliant 2 Task Order from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) supporting the development, maintenance and continued modernization of its PIVOT system. The PIVOT system helps facilitate and consolidate NFIP’s core business activities as it processes and manages flood insurance policies.

The contract includes product development and enhancement, robust data analytics to support better-informed, real-time decision making, O&M, end user support, program management, and security.

The FEMA NFIP contract has a total performance period of five years and an estimated value of $135M.

Read more at AceInfo

