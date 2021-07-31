ACI and Amadeus Launch Airport Innovation Awards

Airports Council International (ACI) World and Amadeus have announced new awards that celebrate the increasingly important role new innovations in technology are playing in industry recovery and beyond.

The Amadeus & ACI World Technology Innovation Awards are now open for entries from all ACI member airports and comprise three categories: best innovation(s) in airport passenger related processes, best innovation(s) in airport operations and installations management, and best airport innovation leader (individual).

Through its partnership with Amadeus, ACI World seeks to recognize the many innovative solutions deployed by member airports as they keep up with a fast-changing environment and prioritize the changing needs of passengers.

Judges will be looking for examples of technological innovation that help airports to adapt and provide a personalized experience based on individual passenger preferences,​ ensure a seamless, touchless passenger journey​, improve communication and provide passengers with timely, accurate travel information​, and contribute to the improvement of the global airport passenger experience​.

“As the industry begins to see a resurgence in demand, airports have sought to capitalize on technology and innovation to respond to the changing needs and expectations of passengers and provide a seamless customer experience,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

“These new awards, developed through our established partnership with Amadeus, allow us to recognize and celebrate those airports that have responded to the challenge of the pandemic by pursuing technological innovation to improve customer experience at a time when the voice of the passenger has never been more important.

“Partnerships bring the industry together and are fundamental to the restart and long term recovery. Amadeus supports airports to improve the travel experience for passengers all over the world and we look forward to working together to reward those airports that are setting an example for their peers.”

Elena Avila, EVP Airport IT and Airline Operations Amadeus said: “Airports across the world are adapting the passenger experience to provide a safer, smoother and more streamlined airport journey, from check-in to boarding.

“New technologies like biometric digital identity and contactless self-service will be integral to helping our industry to rebuild air travel so that it’s better for passengers and stakeholders alike. These awards could not come at a better time. We want to acknowledge and support the huge strides airports have been taking and will continue to take.”

