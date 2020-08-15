ACI Helps Airports Find Their ‘New Normal’

Airports Council International (ACI) World has published comprehensive guidance for airports to implement at security screening checkpoints as they prepare to restart operations.

The new Aviation Smart Security Playbook has been developed in collaboration with Deloitte and is designed to assist airports in providing a safe, secure, and hygienic experience for passengers, staff, and the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ACI World worked closely with Deloitte to present the guidance in a clear and concise manner that is straightforward for users to follow.

The guidance is aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) recommendations which lays out a global roadmap for the restart and recovery of air travel. It provides airports with practical and ready-to-implement solutions to ensure operational readiness as they prepare for gradual increase in passenger traffic.

The guidance focuses on pre-security measures, security and control measures, primary security considerations, passenger expectations, and creating a decision framework for control measures.

“As airports around the world restart operations, providing important connectivity and essential operations, their primary focus is on protecting the health and welfare of passengers and staff, as well as to minimize the opportunities for dissemination of disease,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

Deloitte welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with ACI.

“We are delighted to be cooperating with ACI on bringing this guidance material to their airport members. As aviation operations continue to recover, we hope it serves as a useful information source to airports and their stakeholders as they safely and securely adjust their services to accommodate COVID-19 control measures,” Martin Bowman, aviation technology director at Deloitte, added.

In making use of the guidance, airports are reminded that they should assess the local conditions and requirements – and the security or passenger needs on the ground – and should consider the long-term benefits of any new measure.

Download the guidance at ACI

