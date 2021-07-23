ACI Launches Airport Digital Transformation Handbook

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched comprehensive guidance to help airport executives approach digital transformation as the industry enters a post-pandemic environment.

The second edition of the Airport Digital Transformation Handbook – supported by Honeywell and Mott MacDonald – examines how new technologies and digitalization of existing manual processes can lead to new ways of addressing airport capacity challenges as the aviation industry recovers to pre-pandemic levels of air traffic.

The handbook provides advice on focus areas of technology adoption and how to approach digital transformation, and case studies and has been adapted to include the challenges and opportunities brought by COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 crisis necessitates new systems and processes that are more efficient and touchless, enabling quick recovery and future growth,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “The challenge for aviation is to manage health issues, restore confidence, contain costs, make better use of resources, and find efficiencies, all while increasing sustainability, improving passenger experience, and maintaining safety and security.

“Airport leaders acknowledge that business success is not just about the deployment of new technologies but, instead, success will come from transforming the business of airports, adapting to customers, staff, community and cultures while leveraging existing and new technologies to meet strategic objectives and goals. The pandemic may actually offer a catalyst for change, to foster greater innovation and the regulatory change needed to support it.”

The handbook has been developed by experts from the ACI World Information Technology (IT) Standing Committee, which aims to provide airports with concrete and practical advice to embark on or improve upon their digital transformation journey.

