Air Partner Launches New Product in Response to COVID-19

Air Partner plc has launched a new product, Air Partner Protect, in response to the emergence and spread of COVID-19. The company has recently carried out a number of evacuations on behalf of the U.K. government, and has seen increased demand from customers looking for similar services with enhanced safeguarding measures in place.

Air Partner Protect has been specifically curated to mitigate risk for customers flying during the coronavirus outbreak, while offering expert advice and reassurance. Support offered includes:

Security screening: Air Partner’s Safety & Security division Redline can provide its own security operatives and equipment to carry out security screening where it is not available through the normal channels due to infection concerns.

Approved operators: Air Partner works with approved operators to ensure aircraft and crew comply with recommended procedures around COVID-19 (in addition to the stringent health and safety processes already in place). This includes ensuring aircraft have been deep cleaned and crew are following strict hygiene precautions.

Quick response evacuation: Using its established relationships with operators globally, Air Partner can offer a quick response for evacuations around the world.

Medical support: Air Partner’s partnership with Northcott Global Solutions (NGS) provides customers with a quick and professional response to medical issues, emergency or routine, wherever they are in the world, 24/7.

Monitoring, updates and advice: Working with partner NGS, the Air Partner team is kept fully briefed on all COVID-19 developments, so that they can keep customers up to date on all the latest information and advice relating to their flights.

Global 24/7 support: Air Partner always monitors all of its customers’ flights from start to finish, and the team can be reached 24/7, 365 days a year, for added reassurance.

Commenting on the launch of Air Partner Protect, Air Partner CEO Mark Briffa said: “Coronavirus continues to affect communities around the world and global travel and transportation are becomingly increasingly challenging as new measures are brought in to try and limit the spread of infection. Customers are understandably concerned and we have launched Air Partner Protect in response to growing demand. As a global aviation services group, we are already able to offer bespoke solutions spanning Charter, Consultancy & Training and Safety & Security so that customers can source everything in one place. Air Partner Protect goes one step further by ensuring that customers are safeguarded as much as possible when using our services at this difficult time.”

Air Partner’s collaborative and holistic approach was demonstrated when it supported the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s recent evacuation and repatriation of U.K. and Irish nationals onboard the cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan. Air Partner’s Charter, Freight and Redline teams worked together to deliver a fully-integrated solution for the multi-faceted project, which involved evacuating 32 people in line with all Public Health England health and safety protocols, security screening these passengers and their baggage ahead of the flight from Tokyo to the U.K., and transporting cargo.

