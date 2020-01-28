Airport Security Speaking Your Language

A device that enables speech to be translated into 74 different languages has been introduced at the security area at Edinburgh Airport in the U.K. to help international passengers.

Pocketalk allows staff and passengers to speak into it before the translation is played through a speaker or displayed on screen for the other to read and understand. The introduction of the device aims to make the security process easier by breaking down language barriers, helping both passengers and staff to explain and understand each other.

Pocketalk will be available to staff every day and will complement those native speakers on the security staff and who currently help to translate. It’s also being rolled out to other passenger facing teams across the terminal.

Developed by Sourcenext®, Pocketalk utilizes language engines and cloud technologies for highly accurate translations. The “Built-in Data” model with the embedded Global SIM is available with two years of all-you-can-use mobile data coverage in 133 countries.

