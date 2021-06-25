Airport Trials New COVID-19 Detection System

A new system being developed to detect coronavirus in the air has today (23 June) been installed at Teesside International Airport, U.K. as part of a new trial.

Local firm Kromek, which produces radiation detection technology for the medical, nuclear and security sectors, has now created a biological threat detection system designed to identify trace levels of all COVID-19 within 30 minutes.

It works by drawing large volumes of air in areas such as airport lobbies and self-selects the biological content, which is then put through an analytical process to determine the presence or absence of the virus down to very low levels.

By sensing the virus particles even before individuals show symptoms, it can reduce exposure to the disease and limit the spread of localized outbreaks.

The system, designed for high footfall areas like airports, entertainment venues, shops and hospitals, will stay in place at the airport for three days at the end of June.

