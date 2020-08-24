Al Potter Appointed as Managing Director, National Security and Defense for Leidos U.K.

Leidos has appointed Al Potter as Managing Director of the National Security and Defense Business for Leidos U.K. In this role, he will be responsible for engaging the defense, intelligence and national security markets.

Potter has joined from Boeing Defence U.K. where he served as a Board Member alongside his day-to-day role as Managing Director of Government Service Business. Prior to this, Potter spent four years at Lockheed Martin Global as Business Development Director for U.K. and Europe, where he was responsible for identifying and capturing new business across the mission systems and training portfolio.

Al is a recognized diversity champion – having built very diverse teams and championing leadership development. He has also acted as a mentor for many employees and often advises veterans leaving the services. In addition, Al is also a Trustee and Director of the Midlands Educational Trust, an Education Academy that runs four primary schools in the Malvern and Worcester area.

Potter began his career with the Royal Air Force, eventually earning the rank of Squadron Leader after 23 years of service. During his time, he flew Search and Rescue helicopters, completing over 400 rescues and awarded an Air Force Cross for his service. A qualified helicopter pilot instructor, he later ran the U.K. Search and Rescue training academy on return from an overseas deployment with U.S. Forces on Operation Enduring Freedom.

Chief Executive of Leidos U.K. & Europe, Simon Fovargue, said: “We see enormous opportunity to contribute towards the U.K. Government’s security and defense agenda leveraging the wider company and growing organic skills and capability. Bringing someone of Al’s calibre and expertise to lead on these efforts is a great coup for us and I am confident that he will make a meaningful impact on this priority market for us.”

Al Potter said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Leidos team at such an exciting period of growth for the business, and particularly in the U.K. as we look to expand our services in national security and defense. I have known Simon for a number of years, he is a top-class leader and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the team at Leidos.”

