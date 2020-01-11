Alclear and Telos Join Idemia as TSA PreCheck Vendors

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that TSA PreCheck™ enrollment services will now be provided by Alclear, LLC; Telos Identity Management Solutions, LLC; and Idemia Identity & Security USA, LLC, expanding the opportunities that enable travelers to apply for TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports and with 73 airlines. For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. In 2019, 94% of passengers in TSA PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes to go through airport security checkpoints.

The TSA Modernization Act required TSA to enter into an agreement with at least two private sector entities to increase the methods and capabilities available for the public to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck program. These contract awards meet this requirement.

“We are pleased that travelers will have additional TSA PreCheck enrollment options with this latest contract award,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We expect to see the newly added TSA PreCheck vendors to begin operations by late 2020.”

Now that TSA has awarded contracts to these new enrollment providers, they will identify enrollment locations and develop their TSA PreCheck enrollment systems. TSA must review the systems to ensure they meet the latest cybersecurity requirements before the providers can enroll customers. TSA’s existing TSA PreCheck vendor, Idemia, will continue traveler enrollments in TSA PreCheck.

Alclear owns and operates the biometric secure identity platform, CLEAR, which is available to air travelers as well as sports fans and car rental customers. Telos is a supplier of employee and contractor background checks to TSA.

TSA PreCheck members who have enjoyed expedited screening since 2014 are now eligible to renew their membership. To keep enjoying TSA PreCheck benefits, individuals may renew up to six months before their membership expiration date. For most members, renewal is easy and may be completed online.

