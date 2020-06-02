Alison Paris Joins Peraton as VP for Talent Acquisition

Peraton has appointed Alison Paris as its vice president, Talent Acquisition.

In support of Peraton’s business growth objectives, Paris will lead all aspects of the company’s talent acquisition lifecycle, including strategy development, hiring, onboarding, redeployment, and the establishment of operational metrics. She will report to Laurie Foglesong, Chief Human Resources Officer, and will work in close partnership with the company’s sector leadership and Corporate Communications team.

“Alison is a highly collaborative and results-oriented leader who is able to successfully align the most effective resources needed to address the complex talent needs of our businesses,” said Foglesong. “Her deep understanding of Peraton’s markets and the emergent warfighting domains on which we focus will be invaluable as we continue to differentiate ourselves in the national security field and pursue top-tier employees.”

Paris joins Peraton from CACI where she served as director, Talent Acquisition Strategy and Operations. Earlier in her career she worked in talent acquisition, recruiting, change management, and marketing communications roles of increasing responsibility for SAIC, Engility, TASC, and Northrop Grumman.

Paris earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from American Public University. She is an active member of the Talent Acquisition Leadership Council and the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals.

Read more at Peraton

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)