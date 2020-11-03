(ICE photo)

Alpha Omega Wins Homeland Security Investigations Contract

Alpha Omega Integration, LLC, has been awarded its first major contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to provide mission critical IT portfolio consulting, agile program management and investment control support services to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) directorate. 

The scope of this multi- year contract will be to continuously deliver enhanced investigative capabilities to ICE HSI’s 9,500-person strong global workforce. Key services to be delivered include – HSI portfolio management, IT strategic planning, integrated governance and financial management support.

