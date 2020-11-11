Amentum Awarded $22 Million DHS S&T Task Order

Amentum has been awarded a new $22 million task order to support the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology’s Mission Capability Support (MCS) office to identify, develop, and demonstrate multi-domain technologies and concepts.

Amentum was awarded the Operational, Technical, Engineering, and Transition Analysis for Development and Deployment of Emerging Capabilities and Prototypes for Land, Air, Space, and Port & Coastal Surveillance Programs (LAS & PCS) task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle.

Amentum will provide knowledge-based services in the areas of system survivability and vulnerability; advanced materials; autonomous systems; counter unmanned systems; non-lethal weapons; reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability, and interoperability; and operator and agent systems sensing relevant to LAS & PCS programs and projects.

